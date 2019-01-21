Woman held for ‘cheating’ firm of Rs 17 lakh in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Robertsonpet police of Machilipatnam on Saturday night arrested an employee of Sriram City Finance Limited for allegedly committing irregularities to the tune of Rs 17 lakh. Following a complaint by the branch manager, the police filed a case and took the accused, Mareedu Visalakshi, 40, into their custody.

According to them, Visalakshi was working as an assistant manager in the Machilipatnam branch of Sriram City Finance Limited for the past five years. During the regular audit conducted recently, officials found that the gold ornaments pledged in some accounts were fake and that Visalakshi had issued 20 gold loans. The estimated value of fraud is Rs 17 lakh.

“In his complaint, the branch manager said he doubted Visalakshi, following which she was taken into custody. The value of fraud may increase as officials are checking all ornaments. Borrowers were also called to appear before the investigating officer,” the police said.