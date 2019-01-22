Home Cities Vijayawada

Beneficiaries of PMAY protest against VMC

VCM had received 12,000 applications for the houses being constructed by APTIDCO under PMAY-NTR Nagar Urban Housing Scheme at Jakkampudi Colony.

Published: 22nd January 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries of PMAY scheme staging a protest before VMC commissioner J Nivas’s chamber in Vijayawada on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Tension prevailed for more than two hours at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office here on Monday, as hundreds of PMAY-NTR Nagar Urban Housing Scheme beneficiaries, backed by CPM, staged a protest before VMC commissioner J Nivas’ chamber against the alleged raw deal meted out to them.

VCM had received 12,000 applications for the houses being constructed by APTIDCO under PMAY-NTR Nagar Urban Housing Scheme at Jakkampudi Colony. All the applicants had paid their share of money in the form of Demand Draft (DD) to VMC. However, the civic body allotted flats to only 8,284 beneficiaries through the online lottery system at a programme held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium. 

Around 3,750 protesting applicants, who were not allotted flats in the first phase, demanded that VMC allot flats as promised. However, Nivas was not at his office at the time. VMC additional commissioner (general) Chandrasekhar assured the beneficiaries of taking the issue to his notice.

CPM state leader Ch Baburao also found fault with the VMC’s way of allocating houses despite payments being done according to their instructions. He said that  even after the VMC received DD for the allocation of 430 square feet houses, most of the beneficiaries were allotted only 360 and 300 sq ft houses. The CPM leader demanded that the VMC officials allocate houses as promised, before the election notification is announced. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PMAY-NTR Nagar VMC Urban Housing Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp