Beneficiaries of PMAY protest against VMC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for more than two hours at the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) office here on Monday, as hundreds of PMAY-NTR Nagar Urban Housing Scheme beneficiaries, backed by CPM, staged a protest before VMC commissioner J Nivas’ chamber against the alleged raw deal meted out to them.

VCM had received 12,000 applications for the houses being constructed by APTIDCO under PMAY-NTR Nagar Urban Housing Scheme at Jakkampudi Colony. All the applicants had paid their share of money in the form of Demand Draft (DD) to VMC. However, the civic body allotted flats to only 8,284 beneficiaries through the online lottery system at a programme held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium.

Around 3,750 protesting applicants, who were not allotted flats in the first phase, demanded that VMC allot flats as promised. However, Nivas was not at his office at the time. VMC additional commissioner (general) Chandrasekhar assured the beneficiaries of taking the issue to his notice.

CPM state leader Ch Baburao also found fault with the VMC’s way of allocating houses despite payments being done according to their instructions. He said that even after the VMC received DD for the allocation of 430 square feet houses, most of the beneficiaries were allotted only 360 and 300 sq ft houses. The CPM leader demanded that the VMC officials allocate houses as promised, before the election notification is announced.