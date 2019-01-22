Bus crushes 13-year-old in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 13-year-old boy died after an RTC bus ran over him at Siddhartha College Junction under Machavaram police station limits on Monday night. The incident happened when the victim, Polukunda Nancharaiah, and his mother were on their way to home on a bicycle when they were hit by the speeding bus, which belonged to Vidyadharapuram depot, killing the teenage boy and injuring the mother. Later, Machavaram police arrived at the spot and took the accused RTC bus driver into custody. A case under relevant sections of IPC was booked.