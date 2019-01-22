Discussion on India’s stand on Tibet issue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tibetan Parliament in Exile along with KVSR Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences will hold a panel discussion on Tuesday on the topic ‘How important is Tibet Issue to India’, at the Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Vijayawada. Ven Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, deputy speaker of Tibetan Parliament in Exile and Srikanth Kondapalli, professor of Chinese Studies at Centre for East Asian Studies, JNU, will introduce and chair the discussion respectively.

Lieutenant General PG Kamath, Veteran General Indian Army, Leadership Development Specialist and Defence Analyst, will speak on ‘Impact of Indian Security on Tibet’ and Dr Siddiq Wahid, Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research, Former Vice-Chancellor of Islamic University, Kashmir, will speak on ‘Importance of Tibet’s Culture’.​

Professor Srikanth Kondapalli will share his views on ‘Impact of Indian Foreign Policy on Tibet’ and Tempa Gyaltsen Zamlha, Research Fellow, Tibet Policy Institute, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), will conclude the discussion, before opening the stage for the question and answer session.

While giving introduction to today’s panel discussion, Phuntsok on Monday said, “Since March, 1959 till now, we have been in exile under the great leader, his holiness 14th Dalai Lama. The government of India has supported us since the time of the first prime minister till date. Since Tibet has been illegally occupied by China, we have lost our country. But we were able to survive somehow only because of the support extended by our neighbouring countries, especially India.”

The Tibetan culture too, could survive only due to countries such as India, Bhutan and Nepal, he added.

“However, now we need more political support. India should become bolder or else China will pressurise us. India should raise the Tibet issue and international conventions and it should try to resolve it by having dialogues with the Chinese leader.”The Tibetan Parliament in Exile has been organising this panel discussion for five years in different parts of India.