HRA, DA for Kanaka Durga temple employees

Published: 22nd January 2019

Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijaywada (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The trust board committee of Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple, which met on Monday, decided to provide a consolidated pay, HRA and DA for the Non-Muster Rolls (NMR) who have an experience of over 10 years in various departments of the temple. 

Addressing a press conference later, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma said that Rs 35 lakh will be sanctioned for the construction of a compound wall for the Mallikarjuna temple on the hill shrine.

Plans are also under consideration to construct permanent buildings for the kitchen and the Annadanam, she said. 

