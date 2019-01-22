HRA, DA for Kanaka Durga temple employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The trust board committee of Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple, which met on Monday, decided to provide a consolidated pay, HRA and DA for the Non-Muster Rolls (NMR) who have an experience of over 10 years in various departments of the temple.

Addressing a press conference later, temple executive officer V Koteswaramma said that Rs 35 lakh will be sanctioned for the construction of a compound wall for the Mallikarjuna temple on the hill shrine.

Plans are also under consideration to construct permanent buildings for the kitchen and the Annadanam, she said.