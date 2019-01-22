Home Cities Vijayawada

News of ‘radioactive’ material in  a box spreads panic in Vijayawada

Published: 22nd January 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Vijayawada on Monday afternoon after the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested a 20-member gang and seized a box suspected to contain radioactive substances from their possession. Within minutes, the news of the box suspected to contain Uranium and Iridium created panic in Labbipet and nearby areas, especially after a few TV channels telecast the incident.

The box with a label saying ‘DRDO material’ pasted on it, was being transported by 20 people near Pundit Nehru Bus Station under Krishna Lanka Police Limits. According to the police, the CTF officials found the accused gang ferrying a big box in their van from Chennai. Upon further examination, the police found the label citing contents of radioactive materials, Uranium and Iridium, on it which caused a bomb scare. 

However, an hour later, the police swung into action and called the experts to open it. It was then safely transported to APSP Battalion grounds in Mangalagiri where the officials found a copper vessel, magnets, batteries and wires set up in a glass meant to dupe people in the name of rice pulling scam. “With the help of fire officials and bomb squad, we opened the box and found no radioactive material in it. 

The gang members cheated the public and the object is rice-pulling equipment,” the police said.
In their investigation, the accused confessed that they purchased the box in Chennai at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. 
“We also informed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) about the box. They have confirmed that they have no association with the box or the material in it,” the police added.

