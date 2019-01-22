Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC hospital hit hard by shortage of doctors

To raise fund for constructing the building, money was cut from the salaries of the corporation’s employees every month.

Published: 22nd January 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:52 AM

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Shortage of regular doctors and medical staff at Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Super Specialty Hospital, Vidyadharapuram, has been causing inconvenience to employees and their family members. In July 2017, transport minister K Atchannaidu inaugurated the G+1 storeyed hospital, constructed at an estimated cost of `19 crore, on a 3-acre site on the lines of the hospital for staff of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

To raise fund for constructing the building, money was cut from the salaries of the corporation’s employees every month. Around Rs 50 lakh was spent by the management in purchasing advanced medical equipments for 54,000 employees and 38,000 retired staff. According to Employees Union leaders, even after the completion of 17 months of its inauguration, the RTC management failed to appoint enough doctors and medical staff to the 50-bedded super speciality hospital, aimed at providing services to families of around 2.25 lakh people. Due to staff crunch, employees and retired staff of RTC are facing a harrowing time while undergoing treatments, and are therefore forced to go to private hospitals.

“This issue was taken to the notice of Transport Minister K Atchannaidu a few months ago. He assured us of coming up with measures to solve the problem, however, as on date, the management has not done anything in this regard,” said APSRTC Employees Union deputy general secretary P Damodar Rao. To mount pressure on the management over improving services at the hospital, the EU has decided to stage a massive demonstration before the hospital in next couple of days, he added.

Speaking to TNIE on Monday, RTC super speciality hospital committee convener SK Subhani said that after state bifurcation, five regular doctors were allotted to the hospital which registers a footfall of around 300 to 380 patients per day. Out of the five, two regular doctors went away on deputation and the remaining three, a chief medical officer (CMO), surgeon and an ENT specialist, are currently providing their services at the hospital in shifts, he added. Seven doctors have been appointed on contract for the ortho, anaesthesia and gynaecology wings and four consultants have been appointed for cardiology, neurology, urology and nephrology wings. 

