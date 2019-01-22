Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway gets new Senior Deputy GM

Chandrima Roy commenced her career as an Assistant Operations Manager at the Dhanbad Division of Eastern Railway.

Chandrima Roy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chandrima Roy, a 1991 batch officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), took charge as the Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer, South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday. Prior to the new assignment, she was serving as the Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer, South Eastern Railway. ​

Chandrima Roy commenced her career as an Assistant Operations Manager at the Dhanbad Division of Eastern Railway. She also worked as Divisional Operations Manager, Delhi Division, Northern Railway, before joining the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as the Regional Manager of Secunderabad and Mumbai, on deputation. 

She has worked in SCR as the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Secunderabad Division, Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, Chief Public Relations Officer and as Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division. 

