Home Cities Vijayawada

SRM’s annual meeting  to be held on January 24

The annual board meeting and a landmark University Conference of SRM University-AP, Amaravati, will be held on January 24 at its campus, said officials concerned on Monday.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The annual board meeting and a landmark University Conference of SRM University-AP, Amaravati, will be held on January 24 at its campus, said officials concerned on Monday. Importance of having a competitive vision for the University’s future will be discussed at the meeting.

The university is embarking on an expansion plan and programmes for faculty research with an aim to enhance student’s learning experience. International collaborations to integrate innovation and technology-driven pedagogies will be undertaken. Talking about the conference, SRM AP Vice-Chancellor Jamshed Bharucha said, “We aspire to stand apart and distinguish ourselves with programmes that are academically outstanding, student-centric and globally connected.” 

SRM AP board of governors and management who will attend the meet include P Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM-AP, Jamshed Bharucha, SRM-AP Vice-Chancellor, Elizabeth Bradley, President, Vassar College, Nicholas Dirks, Emeritus Chairperson, UC Berkeley, Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, UC San Diego, Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor (Research), University of California -Davis, Kerry Healey, President, Babson College, and Damodar Acharya, Former Director, IIT Kharagpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SRM University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp