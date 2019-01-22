SRM’s annual meeting  to be held on January 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The annual board meeting and a landmark University Conference of SRM University-AP, Amaravati, will be held on January 24 at its campus, said officials concerned on Monday. Importance of having a competitive vision for the University’s future will be discussed at the meeting.

The university is embarking on an expansion plan and programmes for faculty research with an aim to enhance student’s learning experience. International collaborations to integrate innovation and technology-driven pedagogies will be undertaken. Talking about the conference, SRM AP Vice-Chancellor Jamshed Bharucha said, “We aspire to stand apart and distinguish ourselves with programmes that are academically outstanding, student-centric and globally connected.”

SRM AP board of governors and management who will attend the meet include P Sathyanarayanan, President, SRM-AP, Jamshed Bharucha, SRM-AP Vice-Chancellor, Elizabeth Bradley, President, Vassar College, Nicholas Dirks, Emeritus Chairperson, UC Berkeley, Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, UC San Diego, Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor (Research), University of California -Davis, Kerry Healey, President, Babson College, and Damodar Acharya, Former Director, IIT Kharagpur.