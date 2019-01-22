Home Cities Vijayawada

Tension over caste slur subsides in Krishna district

According to the Gannavaram police, the issue began over a petty issue at a wine shop in the village where a person from a lower caste was insulted and abused by an upper caste person. 

Representational Image. | Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After two groups at Kesarapalli village in Krishna district attacked each other with sticks and stones on Sunday, the tense situation was brought under control on Monday morning after the police took the suspected accused into their custody. In the attempt to restore peace , Gannavaram CI Sreedhar was injured and admitted to Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH). 

According to the Gannavaram police, the issue began over a petty issue at a wine shop in the village where a person from a lower caste was insulted and abused by an upper caste person. The issue, within no time, flared up, and spread like a wildfire in the village. 

More than 100 people collected at the spot and divided into two groups and attacked each other with sticks and pelted stones. “Everything is under control now. People from both sides were taken into custody and cases filed against them for creating the nuisance,” the police said.

