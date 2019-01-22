To prevent delay, assistant loco pilot crawls under train to reset alarm chain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An assistant loco pilot (ALP) and other South Central Railway (SCR) staff prevented trains from being delayed and saved the time of many passengers on Monday. According to SCR officials, some miscreants pulled the alarm chain and stopped train number 22877, Anthyodya Express, at 3.10 pm on bridge number 553, that falls between Tanguturu and Singarayakonda sections.

To run the train again, it was mandatory to reset the knob of the coach in which the chain was pulled, and the coach was in the middle of the train. Since the train did not have a vestibule facility and there was no side path on the bridge to walk on, it was difficult to reach the middle of the train. Assessing the gravity of the situation, the assistant loco pilot, RK Jha, started crawling from under the loco to the affected coach.

When he reached it but was unable to reset the Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) from inside the coach due to heavy crowd, he again went under the train and closed the ACP by isolating the COC available under the coach to enable the train to start.

Meanwhile, the guard of the train arranged for a JCB, which was available near the bridge on an ongoing construction site. After resetting the knob to facilitate normal movement of the train, the ALP got into the JCB and reached the ground. The train started running at 3.40 pm.

M Sridhar, loco pilot, RK Jha, assistant loco pilot and R Viswanath, guard of the train were appreciated by Shri Vijay Pratap Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntakal Division, SCR, for their dedication towards duty and efforts to resume the journey at a critical time.

Assistant loco pilot braves the odds

