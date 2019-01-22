Home Cities Vijayawada

To prevent delay, assistant loco pilot crawls under train to reset alarm chain

To run the train again, it was mandatory to reset the knob of the coach in which the chain was pulled, and the coach was in the middle of the train.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Nearly 48 lakh candidates will appear for the first set of computer-based tests for the 66,502 vacancies of assistant loco pilots (ALP) and technicians to be held tomorrow.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   An assistant loco pilot (ALP) and other South Central Railway (SCR) staff prevented trains from being delayed and saved the time of many passengers on Monday. According to SCR officials, some miscreants pulled the alarm chain and stopped train number 22877, Anthyodya Express, at 3.10 pm on bridge number 553, that falls between Tanguturu and Singarayakonda sections. 

To run the train again, it was mandatory to reset the knob of the coach in which the chain was pulled, and the coach was in the middle of the train. Since the train did not have a vestibule facility and there was no side path on the bridge to walk on, it was difficult to reach the middle of the train. Assessing the gravity of the situation, the assistant loco pilot, RK Jha, started crawling from under the loco to the affected coach.

When he reached it but was unable to reset the Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) from inside the coach due to heavy crowd, he again went under the train and closed the ACP by isolating the COC available under the coach to enable the train to start. 

Meanwhile, the guard of the train arranged for a JCB, which was available near the bridge on an ongoing construction site. After resetting the knob to facilitate normal movement of the train, the ALP got into the JCB and reached the ground. The train started running at 3.40 pm.

M Sridhar, loco pilot, RK Jha, assistant loco pilot and R Viswanath, guard of the train were appreciated by Shri Vijay Pratap Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Guntakal Division, SCR, for their dedication towards duty and efforts to resume the journey at a critical time.

Assistant loco pilot braves the odds
To run the train again, it was mandatory to reset the knob of the coach in which the chain was pulled, and the coach was in the middle of the train. Since the train did not have a vestibule facility and there was no side path on the bridge to walk on

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
loco pilot South Central Railway Alarm Chain Pulling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp