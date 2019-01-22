TPA expresses doubts over VMC budget proposals for 2019-2020

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Taxpayers Association (TPA) has expressed several doubts over the budget proposals prepared by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials for fiscal 2019-2020. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, association secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that financial organisations like State Finance Committee, 13th and 14th Finance Commission, AMRUT scheme, SC/ST sub-plan, non plan grant, State government grant and central grants would provide funds to the civic body to execute various development works in the city. The grants should be spent for specific projects and such funds should be treated as income in the drafted budget, he said.

However, VMC mentioned the income as ‘account’ in the drafted budget and failed to provide accurate details to the council and public of the spending. He also pointed out that there was huge difference between the revenue income and revenue expenditure in the budget.

For instance, in 2017-18 Rs 3,55,16,799 was shown as expenditure, while in 2018-19 the figure was zero and for 2019-2020 officials mentioned Rs 7,50,000 as expenditure, he said. The TPA secretary also took objection to the VMC’s Rs 150.13 crore expenditure projection in the drafted budget for executing development works under CIIP.

Objections raised

