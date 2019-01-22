Home Cities Vijayawada

TPA expresses doubts over VMC budget proposals for 2019-2020

However, VMC mentioned the income as ‘account’ in the drafted budget and failed to provide accurate details to the council and public of the spending.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Budget (Express Illustration)

Budget (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Taxpayers Association (TPA) has expressed several doubts over the budget proposals prepared by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials for fiscal 2019-2020. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, association secretary MV Anjaneyulu said that financial organisations like State Finance Committee, 13th and 14th Finance Commission, AMRUT scheme, SC/ST sub-plan, non plan grant, State government grant and central grants would provide funds to the civic body to execute various development works in the city. The grants should be spent for specific projects and such funds should be treated as income in the drafted budget, he said.

However, VMC mentioned the income as ‘account’ in the drafted budget and failed to provide accurate details to the council and public of the spending. He also pointed out that there was huge difference between the revenue income and revenue expenditure in the budget.

For instance, in 2017-18 Rs 3,55,16,799 was shown as expenditure, while in 2018-19 the figure was zero and for 2019-2020 officials mentioned Rs 7,50,000 as expenditure, he said. The TPA secretary also took objection to the VMC’s Rs 150.13 crore expenditure projection in the drafted budget for executing development works under CIIP.

Objections raised
The TPA secretary also took objection to the civic body’s Rs 150.13 crore expenditure projection in the drafted budget for executing development works under Critical Infrastructure Investment Plan

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VMC budget Taxpayers Association Amrut scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp