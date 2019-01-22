Yanamala opens Vijayawada’s largest  jewellery store

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lalithaa Jewellery launched its first showroom in Vijayawada on Monday, which is spread over an area of 8,000 square feet and is said to be the largest jewellery store in the city. It was inaugurated by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, and Lyca Group Chairman A Subaskaran, State Women Commission Chairman Nannapaneni Rajakumari and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao were also present on the occasion.

During the event, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Lalithaa Jewellery M Kiran Kumar said an Rs 300 crore was invested for the showroom and over 600 employees were recruited to help customers choose from a wide range of designs. The outlet has a huge collection of hallmark-certified gold jewellery, IGI-certified diamond jewellery, contemporary silverware, fashionable stone-encrusted offerings and much more.

“We do not need exciting offers to attract customers. The quality we offer brings them to us. We take note of how we can craft pieces best, and our wastage charges are under 7 per cent. The starting range of the diamond jewellery we offer is Rs 46,000 per carat, with value-added charges of Rs 975 per gram,” said Kiran Kumar. At the showroom, customers can take a picture of the ornaments and its estimate slips of and enquire about it in other showrooms.