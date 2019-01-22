Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC flays TDP for sops ahead of polls

He claimed the TDP still maintains cordial relations with BJP despite aligning with the Congress.

Published: 22nd January 2019

Jagan

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flaying the State government for heaping sops on people with an eye on the ensuing elections, the YSRC has said the TDP has been sailing with the Congress, but has kept the door open for BJP as well as the leadership is neck deep in scams.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, MLA G Srikanth Reddy said, “Suddenly the TDP appears to have woken up from deep slumber and has started distributing sops from pensions to medicare though it was indifferent for four-and-a-half years.”

He claimed the TDP still maintains cordial relations with BJP despite aligning with the Congress. “The slew of welfare measures that have been announced were all in the form of assurances given by our leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy much earlier. As the ruling dispensation is scared of its fast eroding base and started announcing them, but the people have seen the nature of the Chief Minister, who never keeps his promise,” he said. 

Before elections, there might be some announcements, but the TDP lacks commitment, which all sections of people have seen for the past four-and-a-half years and are in no mood to fall for the publicity blitz, he said adding former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had never announced any sops before going to 2009 elections. 
 

TAGS
Srikanth Reddy TDP YSRC

