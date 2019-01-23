Andhra Pradesh's 104 staff go on strike, services hit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Medical services were partially affected in various parts of the State as the 104 Contract Employees Union affiliated to CITU went on indefinite strike from Tuesday, demanding that the Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute (PSMRI), a service provider, pay minimum wages as per GO 151.

In East Godavari district, medical and health department services were hit. Contract employees of 104 vehicles and Asha workers staged a protest in front of the Collectorate demanding that the government redress their long-pending demands. About 4,350 Asha workers and 137 staff boycotted their duties.

Around 29 vehicles were stopped in East Godavari district.