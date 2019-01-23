Alleging police harassment, three youngsters from Vijayawada attempt suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging harassment at the hands of the police, three youngsters from Krishna district attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in front of Gannavaram Police Station on Tuesday. They were rushed to the nearest government hospital and given treatment. While two of them were said to be out of danger, the condition of one was critical, who has since been referred to the Pinnamaneni Siddhartha General Hospital in Chinna Avutupalli.

According to sources, Nakka Ramanjaneyulu (18), Gandikota Koteswara Rao (20) and Komarthi Pavan (19), all residents of Buddhavaram village, were taken into police custody following an eve-teasing complaint filed against them on January 18. The cops allegedly called the suspects to the police station daily, but did not question them about the issue. As a result, the three distressed youths consumed pesticide in front of the police station on the day. “A departmental inquiry was called and the station house officer was asked to submit an explanation over the matter,” police said.