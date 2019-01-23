APSRTC Employees’ Union to go on strike?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the management and State government had not responded to their long-pending demands, the APSRTC Employees’ Union will convene a meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Vijayawada on Wednesday to announce the date of their strike.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, union president YV Rao said, “Citing financial crisis, RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu had said the employees will be provided 20 per cent fitment against the demand of 50 per cent.”

Blaming the policies of the State government for losses incurred by the RTC, he said employees had no role to play in this.The union leader also recalled that despite a rise in diesel prices, the RTC management had not revised the ticket fare to prevent passengers from facing inconvenience. The corporation earned a revenue of `2,000 crore in 2018 and about 10,000 employees retired from their services.

“At present, RTC employees are being paid 20 to 30 per cent less when compared with the State government employees. In this scenario, the management should come up with measures to implement the new pay revision with effect from April 2017,” union’s P Damodar Rao said.