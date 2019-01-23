Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC Employees’ Union to go on strike?

Blaming the policies of the State government for losses incurred by the RTC, he said employees had no role to play in this.

Published: 23rd January 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the management and State government had not responded to their long-pending demands, the APSRTC Employees’ Union will convene a meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in Vijayawada on Wednesday to announce the date of their strike.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, union president YV Rao said, “Citing financial crisis, RTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu had said the employees will be provided 20 per cent fitment against the demand of 50 per cent.”

Blaming the policies of the State government for losses incurred by the RTC, he said employees had no role to play in this.The union leader also recalled that despite a rise in diesel prices, the RTC management had not revised the ticket fare to prevent passengers from facing inconvenience. The corporation earned a revenue of `2,000 crore in 2018 and about 10,000 employees retired from their services.

“At present, RTC employees are being paid 20 to 30 per cent less when compared with the State government employees. In this scenario, the management should come up with measures to implement the new pay revision with effect from April 2017,” union’s P Damodar Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp