Denizens relive childhood with ‘Barrister Paravateesam’ play

A theatrical performance of a popular Telugu humourous novel, Barrister Paravateesam(1940), met with huge applause at Siddhartha auditorium on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the play ‘Barrister Paravateesam’ at PB Siddhartha College auditorium in city I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A theatrical performance of a popular Telugu humourous novel, Barrister Paravateesam(1940), met with huge applause at Siddhartha auditorium on Tuesday. A group from Jaipur depicted the story of one Paravateesam, who runs away from his house in Mogalthur, a small town in the West Godavri district, to become  a barrister. The struggles he goes through in the process of becoming a barrister were very well enacted by the artists.

The second part was about how he reached England and the time he spent in London and Scotland. This part was also about him meeting a Scottish girl, whom he dates while studying at the University of Edinburgh. The third and the final part begins with him being baffled by the bureaucracy and the lethargic attitude of the Indian people that he observes on returning to Mumbai after being accustomed to the western culture.

The play ends with him participating in India’s freedom struggle and going to the jail several times. “It felt like we were reliving our childhood. We grew up listening to these stories,” said Vinay Kumar, one of the audience.

