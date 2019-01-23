Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh's HappyNest-2 design features in final stage

With the Council of Ministers giving a nod to the second phase of HappyNest, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has begun the housing project work.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Smart City

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Council of Ministers giving a nod to the second phase of HappyNest, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has begun the housing project work. The authority will build the flats in 16.05 acres at Inavolu village of Amaravati region at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

According to APCRDA officials, the project’s design particulars are being finalised. “We held a meeting after the cabinet meeting (held on Monday) and discussed the project’s design aspects. Most of the facilities will remain the same. While 1,702 units were proposed during the meeting, the number may come down marginally. We will finalise it this week,” an authority official said. The APCRDA is planning to freeze all the plans of the project for execution by the end of February. For the record, as per the studies done in the capital region by the agencies engaged by the authority, there is a preliminary demand for 20,000 houses in Amaravati. The HappyNest is proposed to kickstart the residential activity in Amaravati by offering the flats at a reasonable price to the public. It maybe noted that the APCRDA had proposed 1,200 units in 12 G+18 towers, to be booked in two rounds.

The base price for the first phase flats was fixed at Rs 3,492 per square feet, however, it is likely to change for the second phase flats. The officials are in the process of fixing it. They are also working on identifying the contractor for executing the first phase of the project, which is to be built in 14.5 acres at Nelapadu village. “We will have the contractor on board in a couple of weeks, following which the works will be launched,” an official said.

It maybe recalled that CRDA invited tenders valued at Rs 628 crore in early January. While the project completion time is three years, the authority is trying to have the houses ready in 24 to 30 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp