Andhra Pradesh's HappyNest-2 design features in final stage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Council of Ministers giving a nod to the second phase of HappyNest, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has begun the housing project work. The authority will build the flats in 16.05 acres at Inavolu village of Amaravati region at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

According to APCRDA officials, the project’s design particulars are being finalised. “We held a meeting after the cabinet meeting (held on Monday) and discussed the project’s design aspects. Most of the facilities will remain the same. While 1,702 units were proposed during the meeting, the number may come down marginally. We will finalise it this week,” an authority official said. The APCRDA is planning to freeze all the plans of the project for execution by the end of February. For the record, as per the studies done in the capital region by the agencies engaged by the authority, there is a preliminary demand for 20,000 houses in Amaravati. The HappyNest is proposed to kickstart the residential activity in Amaravati by offering the flats at a reasonable price to the public. It maybe noted that the APCRDA had proposed 1,200 units in 12 G+18 towers, to be booked in two rounds.

The base price for the first phase flats was fixed at Rs 3,492 per square feet, however, it is likely to change for the second phase flats. The officials are in the process of fixing it. They are also working on identifying the contractor for executing the first phase of the project, which is to be built in 14.5 acres at Nelapadu village. “We will have the contractor on board in a couple of weeks, following which the works will be launched,” an official said.

It maybe recalled that CRDA invited tenders valued at Rs 628 crore in early January. While the project completion time is three years, the authority is trying to have the houses ready in 24 to 30 months.