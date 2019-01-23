Mobile skin clinic to halt in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To promote community dermatology disseminating skin health education through a mobile skin clinic, the state chapter of Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) will organise a community awareness event — Skin Safar Rath — in Vijayawada from January 23.

Addressing a press meet at Vasavya Mahila Mandali on Tuesday, IADVL Secretary Dr P Deeksha said mobile skin clinic, starting from Jammu and Kashmir, would travel over 1,200 km and reach Kanyakumari covering 15 States.

As part of its journey, the mobile skin clinic will stopover in the city on Wednesday and Thursday and educate people about skin diseases by distributing public information leaflets, organising health talk, camps with audio visual aids and through movies, she said. Renowned dermatologists will take part in the two-day community awareness programme aimed to disseminate knowledge on skin diseases such as vitiligo, leprosy with white patches, psoriasis and others.