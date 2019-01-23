‘Network coverage upgraded’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to offer an improved network coverage to its customers, Airtel has upgraded its 4G network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to LTE 900 technology. Avneet Puri, the company’s CEO in the Telugu-speaking States, said the upgrade would ensure improved 4G availability even indoors.

“The subscribers in the all towns in Andhra Pradesh will have an enhanced network experience as LTE 900, which is nothing but 900 MHz of spectrum, will not only bring down the call drops, but will also ensure faster call connectivity and higher data speed,” the CEO said.