Vijayawada Municipal Corporation approves budget despite opposition

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

TDP and YSRC corporators during the VMC budget meeting at council hall in city on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite resistance from opposition YSR Congress (YSRC) Party and CPI (M), Mayor Koneru Sreedhar presented the 2019-20 budget of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) before the special budget council here on Tuesday.

However, the budget session commenced 45 minutes late as a majority of the ruling and opposition corporators failed to reach the session on time.

The Rs 1,968. 94 crore budget, which did not propose any new taxes, had an expected revenue income of Rs 602.67 crore with expenses of Rs 501.82 crore, and an expected capital income of Rs 1,280.98 crore with expenses of Rs 1,346.96 crore. Rs 33.62 crore is expected to be spent on loan repayments.The opening balance was Rs 118,37,69,137 and the closing balance is estimated to be Rs 119,62,97,137. This year’s budget has Rs 85.29 crore in the form of deposits and advances.

After  the budget was proposed, YSRC party’s VMC floor leader, B Punyaseela, termed the budget a ‘jugglery of numbers’. She raised objections over the budget estimates and demanded clarification on the allocation of funds for city development works such as Storm Water Drain project, Critical Infrastructure Investment Plan (CIIP) and usage of SC/ST sub-plan funds.

Punyaseela also said that the mayor had not come up with measures to allocate funds for the maintenance of municipal guest house, Gymkhana Grounds and Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.“Officials concerned should provide accurate details of the revenue earned through various taxations and the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) as the estimates drafted in the budget are more than the collection,” she said.

In response, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said that the officials had prepared the budget at an estimated cost of Rs 1,968.94 crore for 2019-20 expecting funds from the Central and State governments.

The VMC also improved its property tax revenue by 15 to 20 per cent as compared to the previous year, he said. The SWD project and the CIIP works were being executed by the State and Central governments, and the civic body is only providing the necessary assistance, he added.

Heated arguments erupted between Punyaseela and Sreedhar over the latter not clarifying all queries regarding budget allocation during the session. Irked with the mayor’s and the TDP leaders’ attitude, the YSRC corporators walked out of the meeting in protest.

