One of three who consumed pesticide in front of police station succumbs

VIJAYAWADA: 20-year-old Gandikota Koteswara Rao, who was one of three youths who consumed pesticide in front of the Gannavaram Police Station on Tuesday, died in a hospital in Chinna Avutupalli on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the other two were said to be out of danger.

The trio had accused the police of filing a false case against them and insulting them. According to their families, the three youths–Nakka Ramanjaneyulu (18), Komarthi Pavan (19) and Koteswara Rao–were taken into police custody following a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a girl from Buddhavaram village on January 18. “They were upset and felt insulted due to police harassment, and consumed pesticide in front of the police station,” they said.

However, Gannavaram police refuted the allegation and said there was no delay in the investigation process, adding that the youngsters took the extreme step ‘only to create a scene’.Meanwhile, the body was sent to Vijayawada government hospital for autopsy and a case of suicide was filed in the Gannavaram Police Station.