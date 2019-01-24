104 employees to stage ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite strike launched by the 104 Contract Employees Union affiliated to CITU entered its second day on Wednesday.As part of their protest, employees from across the State took out rallies denouncing the indifferent attitude of Piramal Swasthya Management And Research Institute (PSMRI) service provider for ignoring the implementation of GO 151.“How can the PSMRI management ignore our demands Union Secretary Simachalam, adding that employees in all 13 districts will stage ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ on Thursday.