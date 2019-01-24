Upset over wife’s death, Vijayawada man ended life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after his wife allegedly committed suicide over family disputes, a man ended his life by consuming pesticide late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in Vissannapet mandal and the couple was identified as Vaidhyathi Chinna Rao and Seetha, residents of Vissannapet town. They got married five years ago and had no children. According to Vissannapet police, Seetha, who was allegedly depressed for not bearing children, consumed pesticide on Monday. When Seetha’s family members held her husband responsible for the death of their daughter, he got upset and on Tuesday night he too committed suicide.

Chinna Rao’s death came to light on Wednesday morning when his neighbours found his body in his house.“A case of suspicious death has been filed and detailed investigation is on. The deceased did not leave any note,” the police said.