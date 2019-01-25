Two women among seven held for thefts in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of Central Crime Station (CCS) arrested seven persons including two women in connection with 16 cases of gold theft registered against them under Vijayawada city police commissionerate limits. As much as 332 grams of gold worth Rs 12.2 lakh and 161 grams of silver and money was recovered from the accused.

Acting on a tip off, officials launched a search and arrested seven persons including two women roaming around suspiciously in various parts of the city on Thursday, DCP (Crime) B Rajakumari said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the modus operandi of the accused was going to crowded places and picking pockets of people there and breaking into houses,” she said.

The accused were identified as A Praveen Kumar (21), A Keerthi (19), K Renuka (19), K Devaiah (50) and K Bala Swamy (19), natives of Achampet village of Guntur district, I Durga Rao alias Bunny (30), a native of Tadepalli and M Jagadeesh (19), from Gudivada, Krishna district. All of them are repeat offenders, DCP said.