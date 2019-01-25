Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh invites US-based Hewlett Packard, concludes Davos visit

The minister assured the firm of the availability of skilled manpower and the steps being taken to hone skill sets of the human resources.

Lokesh at the Annapurna Food Centre of the Government of Andhra Pradesh in Davos on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT minister Nara Lokesh invited US-based IT firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to invest in Andhra Pradesh. Representatives of the company said a decision would be taken after discussing the proposal at their board meeting.

On the third and concluding day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday, Lokesh met the Hewlett chief strategy officer Vishal Lall and gave a presentation on the investor-friendly atmosphere in AP. He elaborated on the robust policies being rolled out by the State government to encourage investors.

He said several firms were establishing units in AP due to the incentives being given by the government.
Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Lall, also the HPE senior vice-president, said the firm’s board would discuss the proposal.

During the three-day investment-hunting trip, Lokesh led a delegation and met several industrial giants and told the State’s growth story. The minister observed that it was the 15th visit by the delegation to WEF in the past two decades.

Meanwhile, the Annapurna Food Centre, set up by the Government at AP Lounge, attracted the international delegates in large numbers.  The food Cetre has many authentic Telugu delicacies.

