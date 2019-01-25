MLA Jaleel Khan assaults journalist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada West Constituency MLA Jaleel Khan created a ruckus at police commissioner’s office here on Thursday afternoon by attacking a video journalist. The legislator, accompanied by his associates, was at the police commissioner’s office to meet DCP (Crime) B Rajakumari regarding a family dispute.

Jaleel Khan noticed a video journalist capturinghim entering the CP’s office, and shouted at him, used abusive language, and asked his associates to stop him from filming. ADCP Nawab Jaan and Inspector Uma Maheswara Rao, who were also present, tried to snatch the journalist’s camera from him. When the cameraman resisted the force, the MLA attacked him and abused him further.

The journalist was then taken to the chambers of ADCP Nawab Jaan and associates of Jaleel Khan accompanied him. Nawab Jaan and the others present in the room threatened the journalist and forcibly deleted the footage captured by him. The victim then registered a complaint against the legislator and his associates and also complained to ACP Ramana Murthy, urging him to examine the CCTV footage of the area.

