Peeved Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy likely to quit Congress, to join TDP?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congress, in all likelihood, may lose another heavyweight — former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy. He was reportedly peeved over the party leadership deciding against an alliance with TDP in the State and to contest all the seats on its own.Those in the know of developments in the party said that he is likely to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and contest the coming polls on the party ticket.

However, when contacted, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy dismissed the reports and said such rumors were being spread by other parties to spread confusion. “I am going nowhere and will stay put in Congress,” he emphasised.

In a related development, the meeting organised by followers of Kotla in Kurnool on Friday has been cancelled. In the meeting, the Congress leader was supposed to introduce his son — Kotla Raghavendra Reddy — as his successor.

Meanwhile, film producer Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao, who resigned from YSRC recently, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and praised the latter’s administrative capabilities. However, Ghattamaneni, the younger brother of actor Krishna, said, “I will take a decision and announce the same in the near future.”