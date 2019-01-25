Railways to operate trains to clear Bible Mission Convention rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the movement of pilgrims attending Bible Mission Annual Convention, which is to be held at Nagarjuna Nagar Railway Halt station on the Vijayawada - Guntur section from January 27 to 29, according to a press release issued by SCR officials.

Train number 07223, Kakinada Port - Guntur Passenger special train, will depart from Kakinada Port at 5.30 am on January 26 and arrive at Guntur at 12.50 pm on the same day. In the return direction, train number 07224, Guntur - Kakinada Port Passenger special train, will depart from Guntur at 1.50 pm on January 29 and arrive at Kakinada Port at 8.40 pm on the same day. The train, which will comprise ten general second class coaches, will stop at all stations en-route.

Augmentation of special trains

Three passenger trains, train number 57382 Narasapur - Guntur Passenger, train number 57381 Guntur - Narasapur Passenger and train number 57317 Guntur - Macherla Passenger will be augmented with general second class coaches from January 26 to January 29

Temporary Stoppage

Train number 17201/17202 Guntur - Secunderabad - Guntur Golconda Express, train number 17239/17240 Guntur - Visakhapatnam - Guntur Simhadri Express and all passenger trains passing through Nagarjuna Nagar station, will stop for two minutes at Nagarjuna Nagar Halt station from January 26 to 29

Extension of trains

Train number 57226 / 57225 Visakhapatnam - Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam Passenger will be extended up to Guntur from January 26 to 29 with stoppage at Nagarjuna Nagar Halt station. Train number 57226 will depart from V’wada at 7.40 pm, arrive at/depart from Nagarjuna Nagar Halt station at 8.25 pm /8.27 pm and arrive at Guntur at 9 pm on the same day. Train number 07225 Guntur - V’wada Passenger will depart from Guntur at 9.20 pm from January 26 to 29 and arrive at/depart from Nagarjuna Nagar Halt station at 9.38 pm/9.40 pm and arrive at V’wada at 10.35 pm