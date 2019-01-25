Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada all decked up to celebrate Republic Day

As part of the preparations, a dress rehearsal was conducted on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC), where the ceremony is to be held.

Published: 25th January 2019

The Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in the capital region of Amaravati decked up for Republic Day celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State is gearing up to celebrate the Republic Day. Though AP’s tableau was not given a green signal by the Centre for the ceremony to be held at Rajpath Nagar, the State has made big plans for the day.

As part of the preparations, a dress rehearsal was conducted on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC), where the ceremony is to be held.The main ceremony, on January 26, will commence with the parade commander taking charge, which will be followed by DGP RP Thakur receiving the ceremonial salute. The DGP along with the chief secretary to the government, Anil Punetha, will then welcome Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who will then accord welcome to Governor ESL Narasimhan. The governor will be introduced to senior officials and other dignitaries by the CM.  

Then, the national flag will be hoisted with the our nation’s anthem being played in the background. Later, ceremonial parade will be conducted by various contingents.The commander of the 4th batallion, R I Ajay Kumar, and 6th Batallion, Commandant P V Hanumanthu, will take charge as the first and second commandments respectively.

In the ceremonial parade, Subedhar Muthupandiyan, representing the Indian Army, CRPF Commandant Amit Kumar, Inter-state representative for Odisha Inspector Kiran Kumar, AP Special Police RI D Madhusudhan, AP Prohibition and Excise contingent commandant SI Krishna Dhanraj, NCC Boys under officer K Surendra, NCC Girls senior under officer C Bhagyasri, Indian Scouts and Guides commandant U Krishnaveni, A P Social welfare representative Ganguli Chandu and Youth Red Cross Y Murali Krishna will salute the Governor.

The Indian Army Band and the AP Police Band, represented by Ajit Kumar Gogoi and P Subramanyam respectively, will also salute.

