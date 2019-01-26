COMEDK, Uni-GAUGE exam on May 12

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE online entrance examination will be held on May 12 for admission into Engineering BE/B Tech courses.

“With over 180 private institutions and 21 private universities accepting COMEDK and Uni-GAUGE scores, this has become the second largest multi-university private engineering exam in India after JEE,” P Muralidhar, CEO of Era foundation, said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

He further said that this examination are conducted to bring private engineering colleges and universities exams under a single umbrella. By clearing this examination, students from various states can get admission in any of the private colleges in Karnataka or any of the 21 private universities it has partnered with in country. The examination covers 140 cities and 400 test centres.

“We want to increase our reach and enable more students to appear for this common entrance test. Aspirants will get the chance to appear for 21 private universities and 150 colleges in India that offer over 40,000 engineering seats, in one go,” says P Muralidhar, CEO, ERA foundation.

Candidates who have passed or are currently pursuing 10+2 or Pre-university Course (PUC), or any other equivalent course approved by the AICTE, are eligible to apply for the entrance exam.Applicants need to register at www.unigauge.com or www.comedk.org or before April 19.