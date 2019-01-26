Corporators extend aid to ex-colleague

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Moved by the plight of former CPI corporator Tajonathu Dasu, who has been living a life similar to that of a destitute, members of the Vijayawada municipal council donated close to Rs 3.5 lakh.

On humanitarian grounds, VMC chief J Nivas allotted a house in Rajarajeswari Nagar to the former corporator. Recalling the contribution of Dasu, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar said, “Dasu was a four-time corporator and led a life with principles. He does not own a house and has been leading a difficult life. One of our corporators, Chennupati Gandhi, proposed that we donate a part of our salary as a token of respect to the former corporator and all of us came forward for the cause.”