Magnova 2k19 held at Siddhartha college

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science on Friday celebrated their one-day management festival, Magnova 2k19, at Siddhartha Auditorium.

Tarun Kakani, CEO of Amaravati Boating Club, was invited to the programme as the chief guest. While addressing the students, he stressed how it was important for the students to have technological orientation and knowledge in the field. Dr M Ramesh, Principal, said, “Students should improve their practical skills and apply the same to develop innovative solutions which are useful for the society.”

Nearly 300 students from various colleges participated in the competitions organised at the management festival. Young CEO, Marketing, Spell Bee and Finance competitions were organised under the category of formal events and Treasure Hunt, Co-ordinatus, Be the Creator, were organised in another category.