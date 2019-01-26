One killed in brawl over khaini

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A brawl between two daily wage earners over sharing khaini (tobacco product) led to the killing of one of them in Machilipatnam late on Thursday night. The victim was beaten up with an iron rod which lead to his death due to excessive bleeding. The incident came to light on Friday when coworkers found him lying in a pool of blood.

According to Machilipatnam police inspector Vasavi, both the deceased and accused are migrated labourers from Chhattisgarh. They were identified as Bhanu (25) and Laxman Kumar (24) respectively.

The incident happened when Bhanu and Laxman Kumar had a heated argument over sharing khaini after consuming alcohol on Thursday around 10 pm. When Bhanu refused to give khaini to Laxman, in a fit of rage, the latter abused and attacked the victim with an iron rod, and left the place. Bhanu, who suffered injury on his head, was left unattended and succumbed to his injury. Following a complaint, police took the accused into custody after registering a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC.