Home Cities Vijayawada

One killed in brawl over khaini

A brawl between two daily wage earners over sharing khaini (tobacco product) led to the killing of one of them in Machilipatnam late on Thursday night.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A brawl between two daily wage earners over sharing khaini (tobacco product) led to the killing of one of them in Machilipatnam late on Thursday night. The victim was beaten up with an iron rod which lead to his death due to excessive bleeding. The incident came to light on Friday when coworkers found him lying in a pool of blood.

According to Machilipatnam police inspector Vasavi, both the deceased and accused are migrated labourers from Chhattisgarh. They were identified as Bhanu (25) and Laxman Kumar (24) respectively.
The incident happened when Bhanu and Laxman Kumar had a heated argument over sharing khaini after consuming alcohol on Thursday around 10 pm. When Bhanu refused to give khaini to Laxman, in a fit of rage, the latter abused and attacked the victim with an iron rod, and left the place. Bhanu, who suffered injury on his head, was left unattended and succumbed to his injury. Following a complaint, police took the accused into custody after registering a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp