‘Reservation should be implemented’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) office in city on Friday, as members of student unions and youth unions protested in the office premises, demanding that Group 1 and Group 2 examinations be postponed because APPSC officials are against the reservation system.The student unions are demanding that the APPSC officials implement the reservation system and allow the reserved candidates to be considered for the posts of open category.The police arrived at the scene and took the protesters in their custody.