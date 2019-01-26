Three die as car rams into truck in Bapulapadu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three were killed on the spot and 3 more were injured after the car they were in collided head on with a truck near Kodurupadu village of Bapulapadu mandal on Friday.

According to Veeravalli police, the victims were on their way to Vijayawada from Rajamahendravaram when the accident occurred in the wee hours of the day. The deceased were identified as Venkateswara Rao (27)--who was driving the four-wheeler, Sangameshwar (59) and Ram Babu (21).

The police said the driver, who was dizzy at the time, lost control over the car and hit a road divider first, later crashing into the heavy vehicle. The injured were rushed to Vijayawada General Government Hospital by villagers who witnessed the accident. The police, however, ruled out any possibility of the driver being drunk. “It is for sure that the driver was not drunk at the time of the mishap. All three bodies have been sent for postmortem and their respective families have been informed. Meanwhile, a case under section 304A of IPC has been registered.

Newborn’s body found

Guntur: Body of a newborn was found in a garbage dump in Sangadigunta of Guntur. Lalpuram Circle Inspector T Murali Krishna said they were informed about the incident by the locals. It was suspected that the infant might have died shortly after taking birth