CM Chandrababu Naidu meets TDP MPs ahead of Parliament session

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the coming Union Budget session, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting with party MPs to chalk out a strategy for the coming polls. Directing the MPs to demand reinstatement of ballot papers instead of EVMs, Naidu opposed the Centre’s decision to present a full budget instead of Vote On Account Budget in the State as the elections are round the corner.

Even as Election Commission (EC) has made it clear that there is no question of going back to ballot papers, Naidu said there was a scope for hacking EVMs and told the MPs to raise their voice on the issue. The demand that elections should be held on ballot papers or VVPATs should be highlighted, he said.

“The EC is only a referee. Enhancing faith in the public is democracy and they should not be pressurised towards what they do not believe in,” the Chief Minister said.

During the meeting held in the Grievance Hall at Undavalli on Saturday, Naidu apart from explaining about what the State ought to have got from the Centre along with figures, said the government on its own took up projects such as Kadapa Steel Plant and Kakinada Petrochemical Complex as a result of the Centre failing to fulfil its responsibility.

Alleging that the Centre was diluting Navaratna companies, Naidu said the unilateral approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was damaging the country and instructed the MPs to confront the Centre in this regard.

Stating that the Centre was yet to give `1.16 lakh crore to the State, the Chief Minister asked the MPs to hand over the government’s report to all Union departments. He also wanted them to circulate the reports given by Jayaprakash Narayan and Joint Fact Finding Committee by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to the Centre.

During the meeting, Naidu and the MPs also referred to the concern raised by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the negativity of investigative adventurism.

Emerging out of the meeting, Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader YS Chowdary found fault with the Centre for preparing to introduce a full budget instead of Vote On Account Budget in the election year.

“We have department-wise reports and will demand the Centre in the House with regard to the funds the State should get from the Centre. We have all facts and figures, Similarly, we will also raise voice against the EVMs and misuse of investigation agencies against political opponents by the Centre among others,” Chowdary added.

Naiduspeak

CM against Centre’s decision for a full budget instead of Vote On Account Budget in the State

Demanding to go back to ballot papers, the Chief Minister said there was a possibility of hacking EVMs

Naidu emphasised unilateral approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was damaging the country

He referred to the Union Finance Minister’s concern on the negativity of investigative adventurism

Naidu said the Centre has to give `1.16 lakh crore to AP. Asks the MPs to give reports to all Union departments