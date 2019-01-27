Home Cities Vijayawada

CREDAI wants AP govt to scrap BPS, says it indirectly encourages illegal constructions

Siva Reddy pointed out that the government had reintroduced BPS after 2007, 2015 and 2018.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Real estate

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has demanded that the State government scrap Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) as it indirectly encourages unauthorised constructions in the State.

"Builders under CREDAI strictly follow a self-code of conduct while executing a construction project. BPS will be a financial setback to our builders who strictly follow the rules,’’ said CREDAI State president A Siva Reddy during a press conference here on Saturday.

Siva Reddy pointed out that the government had reintroduced BPS after 2007, 2015 and 2018. He opined that introduction of BPS will have adverse impact on the construction sector. For instance, 200 sq yard land can accommodate a G+2 building depending on the surface. However, taking advantage of the BPS, owners will construct more floors and will give them on lease to schools or hospitals ignoring the fact that the foundation will not be strong enough to hold more number of floors.

CREDAI general secretary Ch Sudhakar said since the government is keen on constructing a planned city, it should evolve measures in scrapping the BPS for preventing the unauthorised constructions. Several representations were submitted to the government in this regard. “We will decide future course of action after convening a meeting with the State committee members,” he informed.

Commenting on the labour cess being levied by the government, he said that earlier builders used to pay Rs 700 at the time of plan approval. But now it was enhanced to Rs 1,050. Charges should be fixed at Rs 700 and the amount should be utilised in a proper manner, he added.

The other demands of CREDAI include skill development training for 50,000 unemployed youth with 20 chapters of CREDAI, exemption of green fee charge, 14 per cent open space charges in well developed areas, vacant land tax during construction period, 10 per cent mortgage for builders and reduction of present registration charges of 7.5 per cent to 4 per cent for the RERA approved projects. CREDAI Vijayawada chapter president KV Ramana Rao and others were also present.

Other demands

Skill development training for 50,000 unemployed youth with 20 chapters of CREDAI, exemption of green fee charge, 14 per cent open space charges in well developed areas etc

