Home Cities Vijayawada

Gadde Chakaradhar Rao inspects Polavaram multi-purpose project

State Committee of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) on Saturday inspected the ongoing works of Polavaram  multi-purpose project.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Committee of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) on Saturday inspected the ongoing works of Polavaram multi-purpose project. Naredco vice-president Gadde Chakaradhar Rao met Navayuga Construction company MD Sridhar and took stock of the ongoing concrete works at the project site.

He lauded the efforts of the State government for according priority for completing the project.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gadde Chakaradhar Rao Polavaram multi-purpose project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp