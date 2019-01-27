Gadde Chakaradhar Rao inspects Polavaram multi-purpose project
State Committee of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) on Saturday inspected the ongoing works of Polavaram multi-purpose project.
Published: 27th January 2019 11:53 AM | Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:53 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: State Committee of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) on Saturday inspected the ongoing works of Polavaram multi-purpose project. Naredco vice-president Gadde Chakaradhar Rao met Navayuga Construction company MD Sridhar and took stock of the ongoing concrete works at the project site.
He lauded the efforts of the State government for according priority for completing the project.