Gutka worth Rs 8L seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) on Saturday arrested two gutka suppliers and seized `8 lakh worth stock from them.

According to ACP- CTF G Rajiv Kumar, the two accused K Saikrishna (34) and K Seshagiri Rao are residents of Patamata and are doing illegal business for the past two years. By developing contacts with gutka dealers in Berhampur in Odisha State, they are purchasing the stock at low price and selling them to various shops in the black market. While Saikrishna was accused in seven cases, Seshagiri Rao has one pending case against him.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTF police raided the godown in Ramalingeswara Nagar Katta and seized gutka stocks. “The accused were supplying all brands of gutka at higher prices to the shop owners.