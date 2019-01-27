Home Cities Vijayawada

Learning license mela to cover 310 villages till February 23

For booking slots, the applicants were urged to login to https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org or visit the nearest mee-seva centre.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

graphic, road accident, driving, driver's seat, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a mega Learning License (LLR) Mela, which will continue till February 23.  It will cover 310 villages and 64 educational institutions across the district.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad on Saturday said, “Following directions from the transport commissioner N Balasubramaniam, LLR mela is being held to create awareness among the people about the importance of having a valid driving licence.” He urged everyone who had attained 18 years of age to participate in the Mela.

Disclosing the procedure for obtaining LLR, the DTC informed that for two-wheelers and four wheelers, the LLR fee was `260 and for both it was `410 (excluding `50 for CSC registration).

For booking slots, the applicants were urged to login to https://aprtacitizen.epragathi.org or visit the nearest mee-seva centre, he added.Meera Prasad said cases had been registered against 160 motorcyclists for installing silencers that produced more than 80 decibels of sound.

