Many still unaware of 181 helpline for women in Krishna district

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 181 helpline in Krishna district has seen more than a fourfold increase in number of callers in 2018 compared to 2017. However, the calls are still less in number as majority of people are still not aware of the existence of helpline for women. Women facing the threat of violence or any other problem, can dial 181 to seek protection. In 2017, only 32 women in distress called the helpline seeking help. The number of callers increased to 146 in 2018.

Of the total 146 calls received in 2018, about 95 per cent of them are related to domestic violence. The number of cases pertaining to sexual harassment is hardly 2 or 3. The other calls are related to cheating, protection from threat, shelter and child marriages. As a measure to reach out to the women in distress, the district administration has come up with various programmes in educational institutions and offices to promote awareness among people about the helpline for women.

Speaking to TNIE, B Sudha Rani, a counsellor at Sakhi Centre in Vijayawada, said, “We are not getting more number of calls as of now, but there is a lot of improvement compared to previous years. Even today, majority of women are approaching either police or Sakhi Centres directly seeking help. They are hesitating to call 181 helpline. Most of the calls are being received from urban areas, which means majority of rural women are still not aware of the 181 helpline. Hence, there is a need to promote awareness among women about the helpline meant for them.”

Though the incidence of eve-teasing and crime against women in Vijayawada city is high, the helpline has not received a single call from the victims. When Express asked a few women regarding the 181 helpline, they simply said that they were not aware of it. When asked whom would they contact when in need, they said family first and then police.

V Manasa, a resident of Vijayawada, said, “If something goes wrong, we will definitely call our parents first and seek help. In their absence or in case it is out of their hands, then we will approach police. I do not know the existence of 181 helpline for women. I think it needs more publicity.”