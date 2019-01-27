Home Cities Vijayawada

Motivational sessions for Class X students soon

In order to avert such situations, the officials are planning to rope in some reputed speakers and counsellors and conduct special motivational sessions for students.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Examinations, School, Students

Image of students used for representational purpose (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its kind, education department officials are planning to rope in counsellors and motivational speakers to motivate the students of government schools in Krishna district, who will soon appear for Class X exams. The main aim of this project is to motivate students and boost their confidence levels ahead of SSC exams.

As the SSC examinations are fast approaching, the stress levels among students are also going high. Every year, hundreds of students end their lives due to high stress levels or poor grades. There are also a few instances where students run away from their homes.

In order to avert such situations, the officials are planning to rope in some reputed speakers and counsellors and conduct special motivational sessions for students. Apart from the expert talk, the officials also instructed the school managements to give personal attention towards students and provide support to them.

The motivational sessions are likely to begin soon after the completion of pre-final exams, as at this point, majority of students face high stress levels by comparing their scores with others. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy DEO K Ravi Kumar said, “This new initiative will help prevent students from taking wrong decisions. We are pretty sure that this will help students perform well in their exams.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motivational sessions Class X students government schools Krishna district SSC exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp