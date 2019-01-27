Motivational sessions for Class X students soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its kind, education department officials are planning to rope in counsellors and motivational speakers to motivate the students of government schools in Krishna district, who will soon appear for Class X exams. The main aim of this project is to motivate students and boost their confidence levels ahead of SSC exams.

As the SSC examinations are fast approaching, the stress levels among students are also going high. Every year, hundreds of students end their lives due to high stress levels or poor grades. There are also a few instances where students run away from their homes.

In order to avert such situations, the officials are planning to rope in some reputed speakers and counsellors and conduct special motivational sessions for students. Apart from the expert talk, the officials also instructed the school managements to give personal attention towards students and provide support to them.

The motivational sessions are likely to begin soon after the completion of pre-final exams, as at this point, majority of students face high stress levels by comparing their scores with others. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy DEO K Ravi Kumar said, “This new initiative will help prevent students from taking wrong decisions. We are pretty sure that this will help students perform well in their exams.”