Chandrababu Naidu likely to sit on ‘deeksha’ in Delhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likey to organise a ‘deeksha’ in New Delhi to highlight the alleged injustice meted out to the State by the Centre.After snapping ties with the BJP, Naidu used every platform to launch bitter attack on the Centre for its ‘failure’ in implementing the AP State Reorganisation Act and according the promised special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

In his bid to take the battle to the national capital, he is learnt to have decided to organise a protest in New Delhi either during the Parliament session or after the conclusion of it. During the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting, the Chief Minister, after eliciting the opinion of his party MPs, is learnt to have decided to organise the ‘deeksha’ during final leg of the Parliament session.

When contacted, a TDP MP told TNIE that the idea of holding a protest in New Delhi came for discussion during the TDP Parliamentary meeting and Naidu decided to go ahead with the protest to expose the Centre’s attitude in the national capital. Stating that Naidu might sit on ‘deeksha’ either on the last day of the Parliament session or the day after its adjournment, the MP said the Centre’s ‘vindictive’ attitude prompted the Chief Minister to take the decision.