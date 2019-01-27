Next session from Jan 30, says Andhra Pradesh Speaker 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said that the new session will commence with the Governor’s address on January 30 and will continue till February 8. Vote On Account Budget will be introduced on February 5.

Speaking to mediapersons after hoisting the tricolour on the Assembly premises in Velagapudi on the occasion of 70th Republic Day on Saturday, he said the House will be adjourned after moving the condolence motion to offer tributes to the demised sitting MLAs on January 31.

While February 1, 2 and 3 will be holidays, the House will re-convene from February 4 to 8. A discussion will be held on the Governor’s speech after introducing the resolution of thanksgiving to the Governor’s address.

The Speaker felt the ensuing Assembly session will be the final session as the Assembly elections are round the corner.

