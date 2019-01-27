‘Post bifurcation, AP turned crisis into growth story’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite post-bifurcation hurdles and the Centre’s failure to implement certain provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, the State has made giant strides on the development front under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Governor ESL Narasimhan said.

In his 45-minute speech after hoisting the Tricolour at IGMC Stadium on Saturday, the Governor said despite a challenging and non-conducive environment, the State has converted the crisis into an opportunity.

He said the recent decisions of doubling social security pensions, waiving tax for auto-rickshaws and tractors, provision of 5 per cent quota for Kapus without affecting the existing reservations and assistance of `10,000 for each SHG member reflected the State government’s commitment to social and economic empowerment of people.

Elaborating sector-wise, he said the State has posted an average growth of 10.52 per cent as against the national growth rate of 7.3 per cent and the State’s economy recorded a net increase of `3.4 lakh crore in the past four-and-a-half years.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets Governor ESL Narasimhan

during the R-Day celebrations;

The Governor emphasised upon growth in agriculture sector despite deficit rainfall and cyclones and improvements in industry and service sectors. Benefits of enhanced social security pensions under NTR Bharosa, Adarana, supplementary nutrition programme, Raksha, Chandranna Bhima, Chandranna Pelli Kanuka, Chandranna Kanuka, Ambedkar Overseas Education Scheme, NTR Unnatha Vidyadarana, Housing for All, farm loan waivers among others were also explained.

A special mention was made about the encouragement given to Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), which saw 5.23 lakh farmers adopt the ZBNF. The Governor also spoke about the government’s efforts in setting up a mega seed park in 650 acres in Kurnool district to make the State a global seed hub. He said the government accorded priority to complete irrigation projects expeditiously, especially Polavaram Project — a world record was achieved in its construction works — interlinking of Godavari and Penna rivers and the like. The Governor also made a special mention of Kia Motors in Anantapur, Asia Pulp and Paper industry in Ramayapatnam, renewable-powered 5GW data centre in Visakhapatnam with a proposed investment by Adani Group and Mukhyamantri Yuva Nestham scheme benefiting 4.3 lakh youth.

Listing out the State’s achievements in infrastructure, rural infra, urban development, power, education, health and family welfare, culture, youth and sports, the Governor said the government’s focus was always on people-centric governance and maintaining law and order in the State, by adopting latest technologies.

While on Amaravati, he said despite the difficulties faced by the State, the government has striven to improve its fiscal, economic and social conditions. Stating that by bagging 660 awards for various developmental aspects stands testimony to the State’s performance, the Governor said AP was poised to spearhead the country in leveraging technology for development and governance in enhancing happiness levels of people.