Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Rs 10,000 to members of SHGs a gimmick’

The YSRC party slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making false promises to women SHGs with an objective to ‘use’ them to retain power in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Published: 27th January 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC party slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making false promises to women SHGs with an objective to ‘use’ them to retain power in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, party spokesperson Vasireddy Padma said the TDP chief has failed to keep his promise of loan waiver to SHGs made before 2014 elections. She said Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha clarified in the Assembly that from 2014 to 2018, no loan waiver was made to the SHGs.

“There is not a single truth in what Naidu is saying. If the Dwcra loans were `14,204 crore in 2014, they amount to `25,000 crore today along with interest. Since October 2016, zero interest loans to SHGs have been stopped,” she explained.

The YSRC leader said now that Naidu goes and gives postdated cheques, who knows if they could be encashed in the bank or not. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SHG YSRC Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp