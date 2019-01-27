‘Rs 10,000 to members of SHGs a gimmick’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC party slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making false promises to women SHGs with an objective to ‘use’ them to retain power in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, party spokesperson Vasireddy Padma said the TDP chief has failed to keep his promise of loan waiver to SHGs made before 2014 elections. She said Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha clarified in the Assembly that from 2014 to 2018, no loan waiver was made to the SHGs.

“There is not a single truth in what Naidu is saying. If the Dwcra loans were `14,204 crore in 2014, they amount to `25,000 crore today along with interest. Since October 2016, zero interest loans to SHGs have been stopped,” she explained.

The YSRC leader said now that Naidu goes and gives postdated cheques, who knows if they could be encashed in the bank or not.