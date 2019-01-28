Home Cities Vijayawada

5,000 runners participate in Jio Amaravati Marathon

As many as 5,000 runners from different age groups participated in the fourth edition of Jio Amaravati Marathon held on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 5,000 runners from different age groups participated in the fourth edition of Jio Amaravati Marathon held on Sunday. The marathon began from Seed Access Road near Manthena Satyanarayana Ashram, Amaravati.

The runners ran under various categories such as 21K, flagged off by MLA Srvan Kumar, 10K, flagged off by minister Nakka Anand and LV Subramayum, special chief secretary, Sports, and 5K, to which M Mahesh Kumar, CEO Jio, Andhra Pradesh gave a green signal. Nearly 700, 1,500 and 2,800 people participated in the 21K, 10K and 5K categories respectively.

Commenting on the event, Kumar said, “Jio is once again proud to be associated with Jio Amaravati Marathon. This Jio Marathon intends to connect with everyone living in and outside Amaravati city. Today, Jio has reached 90 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s population and we are rapidly increasing our network. Currently, we have over 1.1 crore digital happy customers across the State.”

Jio Amaravati Marathon 2019 winners’ list

21K Men’s Category   

Appa Rao: 1 hour: 19:13 sec
Sivaji P: 1 hour: 20:57 sec
M S Teja: 1 hour: 23:49 sec

21K Women’s Category

Vadde Navga:1 hour: 33:32 sec
Naganjali: 1 hour: 59:42 sec
Durga: 2 hour: 01:09 sec

10K Men’s Category

Naidu Sallam:  32:19 sec
Ramesh Chandra: 33:31 sec
Sankarao K: 34:14 sec

10K Women’s Category

Priyanka:  43:15 sec
Soujanaya:  44:15 sec
Devi Durga:  51:01 sec

