5,000 runners participate in Jio Amaravati Marathon

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 5,000 runners from different age groups participated in the fourth edition of Jio Amaravati Marathon held on Sunday. The marathon began from Seed Access Road near Manthena Satyanarayana Ashram, Amaravati.
The runners ran under various categories such as 21K, flagged off by MLA Srvan Kumar, 10K, flagged off by minister Nakka Anand and LV Subramayum, special chief secretary, Sports, and 5K, to which M Mahesh Kumar, CEO Jio, Andhra Pradesh gave a green signal. Nearly 700, 1,500 and 2,800 people participated in the 21K, 10K and 5K categories respectively.
Commenting on the event, Kumar said, “Jio is once again proud to be associated with Jio Amaravati Marathon. This Jio Marathon intends to connect with everyone living in and outside Amaravati city. Today, Jio has reached 90 per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s population and we are rapidly increasing our network. Currently, we have over 1.1 crore digital happy customers across the State.”
Jio Amaravati Marathon 2019 winners’ list
21K Men’s Category
Appa Rao: 1 hour: 19:13 sec
Sivaji P: 1 hour: 20:57 sec
M S Teja: 1 hour: 23:49 sec
21K Women’s Category
Vadde Navga:1 hour: 33:32 sec
Naganjali: 1 hour: 59:42 sec
Durga: 2 hour: 01:09 sec
10K Men’s Category
Naidu Sallam: 32:19 sec
Ramesh Chandra: 33:31 sec
Sankarao K: 34:14 sec
10K Women’s Category
Priyanka: 43:15 sec
Soujanaya: 44:15 sec
Devi Durga: 51:01 sec