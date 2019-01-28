Home Cities Vijayawada

Aged swimmers make a splash in Vijayawada

Smashing barriers of age, among swimming enthusiasts were 73-year-old Subbalakshmi and 81-year-old Potluri Janardhan Murthy from the city.

Published: 28th January 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

47-year-old participant from Mangalgiri, G Gopalraja, is polio-affected. He completed the swimming competition without any support.

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It was 5 in the morning and the sun was yet to rise, the Durga Ghat was teeming with swimmers of all ages. Bubbling with enthusiasm, hundreds of swimmers were waiting for their turn to take a plunge into the river Krishna to test their stamina and skill during the 1.5 km swimming competition organised by Aqua Devils’ Welfare Association (ADWA).

Smashing barriers of age, among swimming enthusiasts were 73-year-old Subbalakshmi and 81-year-old Potluri Janardhan Murthy from the city.Subbalakshmi,  former Head of the Department, Botany, at SPMH Kalasala, Machilipatnam, said that she had started swimming at the age of 68. While chaperoning her grandchildren during their swimming classes, she saw no reason to while away her time. Instead, she too, took her swimming classes.

 Children participating in the swimming competition organised by Aqua Devils’ Welfare Association (Right) The oldest participant, Potluri Janardhan Murthy (81)| R V K Rao

“Old age, what is that? I believe that we are young as long as we feel so. I always feel I am as young as my children,” she said as she stretched her arms before entering the water.Echoing Subbalakshmi’s feelings, Janardhan, founder of Sonovision Enterprise, said that age was just a number which could be manipulated in one’s brain as per their wish. Subbalakshmi completed the 1.5 km race in 56 minutes and 19 seconds using the breast stroke, while Janardhan used the aqua jogging to finish the line in 110 minutes.

Subbalakshmi said she had earned 55 medals in the past two-and-half years in athletics and swimming.
She participated in various national and international competitions. The octogenarian Janardhan said he had played shuttle from 38 to 50 years of age.He was  president and secretary of Krishna District Badminton Association.

Later he switched to tracks and won many competitions in State and national level competitions. Later he took fancy to cycling.  cycling. Finally, at the age of 50 he took to the swimming pool.“During one of morning walks in the summer, my friends insisted that I join them for a swim and that was when my new passion was born,” Janardhan said with a broad smile on his face.

Janardhan believes that eating healthy food and within limits is key to staying fit. “Pranayam is a good exercise as it helps you to breathe well. You should also keep changing your exercising patterns with your increasing age,” he advised.

Janardhan said swimming was very useful to strengthen knee joints, improve hearing, eye-sight, memory power and to overcome heart ailments.Apart from these ‘young at heart’ swimmer was 47-year-old polio-affected G Gopalraja from Mangalgiri.

He completed the race without any support.

“I started swimming as part of one of my polio therapeutic exercises. Ever since, I have taken liking to swim but I have never got any recognition because of lack of encouragement. I feel in such competitions they should have a separate category for physically challenged like me so that it boosts their confidence.” Gopalraja plans to participate in the Paralympics this year scheduled to be held in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp