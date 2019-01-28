Aged swimmers make a splash in Vijayawada

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It was 5 in the morning and the sun was yet to rise, the Durga Ghat was teeming with swimmers of all ages. Bubbling with enthusiasm, hundreds of swimmers were waiting for their turn to take a plunge into the river Krishna to test their stamina and skill during the 1.5 km swimming competition organised by Aqua Devils’ Welfare Association (ADWA).

Smashing barriers of age, among swimming enthusiasts were 73-year-old Subbalakshmi and 81-year-old Potluri Janardhan Murthy from the city.Subbalakshmi, former Head of the Department, Botany, at SPMH Kalasala, Machilipatnam, said that she had started swimming at the age of 68. While chaperoning her grandchildren during their swimming classes, she saw no reason to while away her time. Instead, she too, took her swimming classes.

Children participating in the swimming competition organised by Aqua Devils’ Welfare Association (Right) The oldest participant, Potluri Janardhan Murthy (81)| R V K Rao

“Old age, what is that? I believe that we are young as long as we feel so. I always feel I am as young as my children,” she said as she stretched her arms before entering the water.Echoing Subbalakshmi’s feelings, Janardhan, founder of Sonovision Enterprise, said that age was just a number which could be manipulated in one’s brain as per their wish. Subbalakshmi completed the 1.5 km race in 56 minutes and 19 seconds using the breast stroke, while Janardhan used the aqua jogging to finish the line in 110 minutes.

Subbalakshmi said she had earned 55 medals in the past two-and-half years in athletics and swimming.

She participated in various national and international competitions. The octogenarian Janardhan said he had played shuttle from 38 to 50 years of age.He was president and secretary of Krishna District Badminton Association.

Later he switched to tracks and won many competitions in State and national level competitions. Later he took fancy to cycling. cycling. Finally, at the age of 50 he took to the swimming pool.“During one of morning walks in the summer, my friends insisted that I join them for a swim and that was when my new passion was born,” Janardhan said with a broad smile on his face.

Janardhan believes that eating healthy food and within limits is key to staying fit. “Pranayam is a good exercise as it helps you to breathe well. You should also keep changing your exercising patterns with your increasing age,” he advised.

Janardhan said swimming was very useful to strengthen knee joints, improve hearing, eye-sight, memory power and to overcome heart ailments.Apart from these ‘young at heart’ swimmer was 47-year-old polio-affected G Gopalraja from Mangalgiri.

He completed the race without any support.

“I started swimming as part of one of my polio therapeutic exercises. Ever since, I have taken liking to swim but I have never got any recognition because of lack of encouragement. I feel in such competitions they should have a separate category for physically challenged like me so that it boosts their confidence.” Gopalraja plans to participate in the Paralympics this year scheduled to be held in Bengaluru.